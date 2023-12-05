Dozens participate in Shop with a Hero event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There was plenty of laughter and joy inside the Cape Girardeau Walmart on Tuesday morning, December 5.

That’s because there was a lot of Christmas spirit from dozens of children and first responders shopping.

Approximately 80 children participated in the annual Shop with a Hero event to buy Christmas presents.

The children shopped with a local police officer, firefighter or other first responder.

According to the event coordinator, each child, selected by participating schools, received $115 to purchase toys or gifts for presents.

Funds for the event were raised through donations from businesses and organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Scott City communities.

This was the 32nd year for the event.

