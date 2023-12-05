Heartland Votes
Deputies: Passenger in traffic stop tried to swallow baggie of cocaine

Calloway County deputies say a passenger in a traffic stop tried to swallow a baggie of...
Calloway County deputies say a passenger in a traffic stop tried to swallow a baggie of cocaine during his arrest.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say a passenger in a traffic stop tried to swallow a baggie of cocaine.

Timothy A. Perdue, 53, of Benton, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine - second offense, trafficking cocaine - second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled a vehicle over in the area of Murray Paris Road and Justice Road on December 4. The deputy identified the passenger as Perdue.

During the traffic stop, the deputy searched the vehicle and found approximately 60 grams of crystal meth and some cash on Perdue.

While in custody, deputies learned Perdue had some cocaine in his mouth and was trying to swallow it. They were able to seize the the baggie of cocaine they said weighed about 2.4 grams.

Perdue was taken to an area hospital where he was medically cleared and then taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perdue has two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest out of Simpson County, Ky., and had been on the run absconding parole for nearly 18 months with a Kentucky Parole Board warrant.

