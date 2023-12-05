Chilly tomorrow with a warm up on Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing blustery northwesterly winds along with mostly cloudy skies making for a chilly evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s by the late evening hours. After midnight clouds will begin to scattered and winds will relax. Lows by morning will range from the upper 20s in the Ozark valleys to the middle 30s in our southeastern counties.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. The winds will be much lighter so the wind chill will not be a factor. Highs will reach the middle 40s north to near 50 south. We will see clear skies and light winds Wednesday night allowing for temperatures to fall below freezing again in many areas by Thursday morning. But by Thursday afternoon, winds will turn out of the southwest bringing in much warmer temperatures.

We are still tracking a storm system that will likely impact the Heartland this weekend. Right now showers and storms seem a good bet on Saturday followed by a few showers and much colder weather on Sunday.

