Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Chilly tomorrow with a warm up on Thursday

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/5
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing blustery northwesterly winds along with mostly cloudy skies making for a chilly evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s by the late evening hours. After midnight clouds will begin to scattered and winds will relax. Lows by morning will range from the upper 20s in the Ozark valleys to the middle 30s in our southeastern counties.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. The winds will be much lighter so the wind chill will not be a factor. Highs will reach the middle 40s north to near 50 south. We will see clear skies and light winds Wednesday night allowing for temperatures to fall below freezing again in many areas by Thursday morning. But by Thursday afternoon, winds will turn out of the southwest bringing in much warmer temperatures.

We are still tracking a storm system that will likely impact the Heartland this weekend. Right now showers and storms seem a good bet on Saturday followed by a few showers and much colder weather on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mid-week warm up, soggy weekend ahead
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 12/5
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 12/5
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/5
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/5
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 12/5
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 12/5