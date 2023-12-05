Heartland Votes
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a post on the Caruthersville School District Facebook page, superintendents of the Bootheel Athletic Conference voted on Monday, December 4 to suspend Caruthersville out of the conference for the remainder of the year.

Caruthersville school leaders said the decision was made because of an incident that occurred at the Gideon Bulldog Classic last week.

School leaders stated they do not agree with the decision and feel the action was unfair to their student athletes, but they do agree that sportsmanship and safety at athletic events are very important.

The Facebook post went on to say that Caruthersville school staff is working on the current sport schedules and will update them as soon as they can.

