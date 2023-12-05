Cairo grocery store faces challenges with customer shortage

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Rise Community Market opened its doors back in June with a big ribbon cutting and a lot of support from the state and the community.

But over the past six months, store managers say they’ve seen fewer customers inside, and that has them fighting rumors about this market’s future.

“I believe in shopping local. I’m glad that the store is here,” Marsha Samson, of Ullin, said.

She thinks more people should join her.

“I’m sad that the community is not supporting, you know a lot of times people complain that we don’t have things, they’re not here, opportunities aren’t here.”

Both Paul Kania and Robert Edwards are managers of the co-op market.

“The more support that we get the more we’re able to do for the community,” Edwards said. “I think there are some people that have the habit of doing what they’ve always done...they’re just aren’t used to having a store yet. It takes time to overcome that...I see new faces in here every week.”

But Kania points out, those who do shop here are not filling up their carts.

“Our average order for people coming through the register are less than $15 an order which is extremely low for the type of store that we are,” Kania said.

The managers say they are working to add a meat shop and replace a broken cooler. The market also recently added incentives for its members. And both men stress that this store is not closing, despite rumors floating around town.

We caught up with two Cairo residents who had this to say about their community market.

“I just say please support what we do have cause we know how it feels to not have it. So to go without just because you want to save 25 cents I don’t understand,” Van Tuck, a Cairo resident, said.

Longtime Cairo resident, Gene Williams, wants more support for the market.

“Support the store in Cairo, Illinois...I do. I might not spend but $20. But $20 help. A penny better than nothing,” he replied.

The managers say they are working to add a meat shop and replace a broken cooler. The market also recently added incentives for its members, to attract more of them to do their shopping here.

“Only way for us to improve for the community is by hearing feedback from the community. But if they’re not coming in to tell us what they need or want or hope for this place...how are we going to do better,” Kania said.

And after going years without a grocery store, residents we talked to say that they don’t want to see another storefront shut down.

“If we don’t support it, we’re going to lose it. And that’s sad,” Tuck said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.