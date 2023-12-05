Heartland Votes
39th annual Santa’s Village to be held at UT Martin this weekend

Starting this Thursday, the 39th annual Santa’s Village celebration will take place at UT Martin.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Starting this Thursday, the 39th annual Santa’s Village celebration will take place at UT Martin.

The celebration will take place from December 7 through December 10 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex north of Hardy M. Graham Stadium. Parking is available in the stadium parking lot.

Santa’s Village will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8; from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9; and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

According to UT Martin, this event is a holiday collaboration between the City of Martin and the university.

“I would say it’s the magic of Christmas,” said Alisse Kirk of the City of Martin Parks and Recreation Department. “When you walk in, it’s a kind of winter wonderland with lots of magical lights.”

The Christmas celebration includes an enchanted forest, vendors, rides, a petting zoo, a model train and Santa Claus himself.

Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 worth of canned goods or toys. The food and toys will go to We Care Ministries of Martin.

