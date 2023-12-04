Watkins Wildlife Rehab for World Conservation Day

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On World Conservation Day, December 4, Watkins Wildlife Rehab visited Heartland Afternoon to share the story of Hank the red fox.

Hank has lived at Watkins for a couple of years, and turns 3 in March 2024. He was found on the road, not moving, and brought to the nonprofit for help.

“When we got him, he was just limp. He would lay over my hand like a wet rag,” said John Watkins, the group’s founder.

Volunteers got Hank the care he needed, starting an IV and putting him into their intensive care area. It’s still unclear whether Hank is blind.

Watkins said foxes normally get along well together in captivity, but Hank never wanted to play with others of his kind. Instead, he would sit back, and did not eat with the group.

It became clear Hank would not survive on his own in the wild.

“We thought, rather than just turn him out and let him die, we’ll use him for educational purposes. So kids get to see a fox up close, and learn about foxes,” said Watkins.

Heartland Afternoon anchor Jeffrey Bullard greets animal guest Hank the Fox. (1204_KFVS)

Treating the Heartland to a lesson on foxes, Watkins said Hank is currently wearing his winter fur, which he’ll shed in the spring.

Foxes, like cats, have retractable claws, and they’re the only members of the canine family to have them.

There are two types of foxes, red and gray, with gray foxes typically staying in forests. Red foxes are more likely to be seen in areas populated by humans.

Watkins said the organization usually takes about a half dozen foxes into their care each year, which are nursed back to health and returned to the wild. Hank, though, is a permanent resident.

That’s the goal of the nonprofit with many types of animals, including bald eagles.

“We’ve got a bald eagle that we’re gonna take out this Saturday and release, that’s now well,” said Watkins. “We had six bald eagles come in, and one was already dead when he got there, so there was nothing we could do for that one.”

Aside from the one, Watkins said all the eagles are being returned to nature.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab is licensed federally and through the State of Missouri to help these animals.

“We’ve been doing this since 1969,” said Watkins. “God made all these animals, and had a purpose for everything.”

Watkins Wildlife Rehab is a 501(c)3 organization. They take donations of meat, vegetables, and blankets to help the animals, as well as monetary donations, which are tax deductible.

