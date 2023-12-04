Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS PD, ROCKLAND PD, ANN ARBOR PD, ISP)
By Gabe Swartz and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load, but on Thanksgiving night, officers in Missouri did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage Tuesday of an attempted traffic stop. The truck they tried to pull over was towing a mobile home. When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit, KCTV reports.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.” Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

The driver was going about 30 miles per hour, Craven said. His truck and mobile home were damaged in the chase.

“It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house,” police wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Authorities seeking community’s help in search of wanted man in western Ky.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
18-year-old Jaylen Wynn (left) and 21-year-old Devan Horton (right) were arrested and charged...
2 men arrested after escaping Graves County Restricted Custody Complex
An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested for unlawful use of weapon on SEMO campus

Latest News

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT,...
Take a look: Police chase mobile home after driver towing it flees traffic stop
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Divers have found wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, US Air Force says
A Los Angeles man has been identified as the suspect in three recent killings of homeless men....
Expert looks at suspected serial killer's unusual pattern after 4 shootings in 4 days
Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington...
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state