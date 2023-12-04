Traffic restored on New U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic was restored to the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge after crews inspected the area.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a demolition contractor finished cutting up and removing sections of the steel truss of the old bridge from the Cumberland River.

The truss of the 92-year-old structure was dropped into the river by explosive demolition on Thursday, November 30.

KYTC said work to clear the river was finished on Monday morning, December 4. The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished a sonar scan of the river at the site and determined the river can reopen to boat traffic at navigation mile point 2.7.

They say one small section of the steel truss remained on the riverbank to be taken apart by land-based demolition equipment.

KYTC crews say two more blasts are planned to take down remnants of the old bridge, including the concrete piers and concrete abutments. Weather permitting, the next blast would be around Dec. 15.

