Traffic rerouted on Rte. 51 in Carbondale because of crash

Crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue, Route 51, in Carbondale.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue, Route 51, in Carbondale.

According to Carbondale Police, North Illinois Ave. will be shut down between Dillinger Road and Willow Street for some time on Monday, December 4.

This is on the north side of Carbondale.

Police said barricades are in place to reroute north and southbound traffic to Oakland Avenue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The extent of injuries or how many vehicles are involved in the crash are unknown.

