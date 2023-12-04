Seasonably cool the next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are dealing with clouds across the eastern half of the Heartland but these clouds will begin to move out of the area after sunset. With clear skies later tonight in most areas we will see temperatures fall into the 30s. A weak disturbance will bring as few clouds and sprinkles after midnight to our northern counties. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny an a little warmer than what we saw across the Heartland today. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s. We will see a warm up as we head towards the end of the work week. Temperatures will approach 60 by the end of the week into Saturday. We are also watching a storm system that will likely impact our area this weekend. Stay tuned for the latest.

