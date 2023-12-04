S.A.L.T. to host annual Christmas Party for senior citizens in Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.) will be hosting its annual Christmas Party on Thursday for senior citizens in the area.

The event is scheduled for December 7 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Eagles Aire, located at 321 N. Spring Street.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, S.A.L.T. serves as an advisory board regarding senior citizen issues to local law enforcement including the Cape Police Dept., the Cape County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Dept.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Alma Schrader School Choir.

There will be snacks, door prizes and fun for all senior citizens who attend.

Admission is free and the public is welcome to join the celebration.

For more information, contact Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair at wblair@cityofcape.org or (573) 339-6735.

