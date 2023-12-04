Heartland Votes
Paducah man accused of drug trafficking, fighting officers during his arrest

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trafficking ecstasy and fentanyl pills and then fighting officers during his arrest.

Clifton T. Barner, 33, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, three counts of third-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card and license to be in possession.

According to Paducah police, an officer pulled Barner over on Fountain Avenue and Monroe Street around 10:42 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 after he noticed the vehicle’s registration was expired. The officer said he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police found a small amount of marijuana on Barner and a plastic bag containing about 75-100 suspected ecstasy pills.

While being handcuffed, they say Barner resisted and tried to run. Barner, who police say is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and nearly 300 pounds, struggled with three officers before he was finally handcuffed.

According to police, the three officers had cuts and scrapes to their hands and forearms.

Barner complained of knee pain after his arrest and was taken to an area hospital. When he was released from the hospital emergency room, officers say they found a plastic bag containing 50-75 suspected fentanyl pills in his bed.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

