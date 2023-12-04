Heartland Votes
Neelyville School District rolls out new electric school bus

Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits
Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland school is offering students a cleaner and quieter ride to class thanks to a grant through the EPA.

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve the school,” said Neelyville Superintendent Heather Black.

Black said that’s why they applied for this new electric school bus

“It’s a Lion C electric bus that we received through a grant, its the the EPA clean school bus grant.”

Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits

“The emissions, it’s less harmful for the environment things of that nature, for us charging the bus is estimated to be cheaper than fueling it with diesel.”

Superintendent Black said a lot of planning went into adding the new addition to the school’s garage.

“It was a very extensive process. We did a lot of research, a lot of Q&A sessions with companies to gain knowledge so that we could make the best decision for the school,” said Black

Morton said the bus will be added to the district’s route soon.

“So far, getting to know the bus the ends and outs of it has been going very well, so we are looking forward to getting it out on the road,” added Morton.

Kennett, Campbell and Holcomb schools also received electric busses through that grant.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

