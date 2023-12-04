Mostly cloudy and breezy

Heartland Votes
By Cassie Campbell
Dec. 4, 2023
Happy Monday, Low pressure to our east is causing the clouds to linger around and at times a light mist. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows dropping near the freezing threshold. Tuesday the sun will come out more but highs will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s, main concern tomorrow will be gusty winds out of the NW around 20 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with a nice warming trend on Thursday into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s to end the work week. Tracking the chance for widespread rain and possible thunderstorms by Saturday.

