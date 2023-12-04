Missouri senator pre-files K-9 justice law before 2024 session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Legislation pre-filed for the 2024 legislative session would create harsher penalties for people who injure or kill a K-9 officer.

The bill, known as “Max’s Law,” was pre-filed by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, and is named in honor of a St. Joseph Police K-9 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020.

Luetkemeyer’s bill increases penalties for assaulting a law enforcement animal from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class A. If the animal’s injuries need veterinary care, the crime gets raised to a Class E felony, or a class D felony if the animal dies.

“The sacrifices that these heroic animals make should be respected by the law,” said Luetkemeyer. “Right now, killing a law enforcement K-9 is punished as ordinary property damage. My goal is to ensure the punishment fits the crime.”

In a release shared Monday, Luetkemeyer said he hopes Max’s Law will receive the governor’s signature in 2024. It made it through the Missouri General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session.

