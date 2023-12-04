Missouri lawmakers push for higher teacher pay in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers in 2023 raised the base pay for teachers. In 2024, many lawmakers want to address teacher pay even more.

“We have certainly said we need a starting salary that is about $38,000. And that needs to be in statute,” says Todd Fuller with the Missouri State Teachers Association.

Now, lawmakers in Missouri are trying to do just that. SB 1410 and HB 1431 both want to raise the starting pay for teachers in the State of Missouri.

“Currently, the minimum teacher salary is $25,000 in the State of Missouri. This would increase that minimum to $38,000,” says Republican State Senator Lauren Arthur.

Teachers in the state who have a master’s degree and have at least 10 years’ experience could see their base pay rise from $33,000 to $44,000 with increases in the following years. Arthur and Fuller say teachers in the state need more support both in their communities and in Jefferson City.

“We need to have that local support community-wide and also statewide as well,” says Fuller.

“It has to be a priority. It has to be the district’s priority, and it has to be the priority of the state legislature,” says State Senator Arthur.

Getting a bill through both the House and Senate is only one hurdle. MSTA says the state is not just competing with neighboring states when it comes to recruiting and keeping Missouri teachers but other career paths as well.

“If we don’t have competitive salaries, then teachers are going to find other opportunities, other positions, other things they can do in the state. And time has already shown that they are going to get those jobs because they are great employees,” says Fuller.

State Rep. Willard Haley sponsored the House version of the bill.

“I am really concerned about the retainment and recruitment of teachers, and we must do everything to attract the brightest young people into the profession,” said Republican State Representative Willard Haley said. “So, we must have competitive pay with other states and other careers in order to do so.”

While larger districts may be able to absorb the added cost of a mandated higher salary for teachers, smaller districts could have difficulty meeting that higher salary.

“It does create a fund that the state legislature could incorporate funding into, and then schools would draw down to help cover some of the cost for those hard-to-fill positions,” says Senator Arthur.

Neighboring Tennessee also increased the base teacher salary to $50,000. The Missouri General Assembly is set to start on Wednesday, January 3.

