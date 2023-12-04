Marion, Ill. leaders to hold ribbon cutting, open house for new city hall

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Community leaders will celebrate the new city hall with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday, December 5.

According to a release from the city of Marion, the event is being hosted by the Marion Chamber of Commerce at city, 350 Tower Square Plaza.

The ribbon cutting will be at 4:30 p.m. and the open house will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The building the city moved into was built more than 100 years ago. City leaders in Marion say the building itself pays homage to some of its original features.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.