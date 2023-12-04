Heartland Votes
Marion, Ill. leaders to hold ribbon cutting, open house for new city hall

Community leaders will celebrate the new city hall with a ribbon cutting and open house on...
Community leaders will celebrate the new city hall with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday, December 5.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Community leaders will celebrate the new city hall with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday, December 5.

According to a release from the city of Marion, the event is being hosted by the Marion Chamber of Commerce at city, 350 Tower Square Plaza.

The ribbon cutting will be at 4:30 p.m. and the open house will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The building the city moved into was built more than 100 years ago. City leaders in Marion say the building itself pays homage to some of its original features.

