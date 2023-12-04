JALC’s Poshard Foundation to donate thousands of toys to abused children in southern Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - This Wednesday, social service agencies across southern Illinois will be visiting the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children at John A. Logan College for one of the largest Christmas toy giveaways in the region.

The giveaway will take place on December 6 at 11 a.m. The Poshard Foundation says around two thousand brand new toys and gifts will be distributed to approximately 600 abused children throughout 15 counties in southern Ill. Toys will be distributed over a two-day period.

“This is the favorite part of my work at the Foundation,” said Poshard volunteer and head of the Christmas project Phyllis McCowen. “Shopping for toys for kids who otherwise would have nothing under the tree makes my Christmas.”

Ameren Illinois has provided funding for gifts in the past, and is partnering with the Poshard Foundation again this year. In recent years, Ameren has contributed $5,000 annually toward the project. This year, they generously raised that amount to $10,000.

The Poshard Foundation says this is not a public toy giveaway. The children receiving the gifts are identified by agency caseworkers who work with the foundation.

