Jackson Christmas Parade held on December 3

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Christmas Parade was held on Sunday, December 3.

The parade started at 5 p.m.

According to organizers, parking on the following streets were restricted starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday:

Both sides of High St. from Madison St. to W. Main St.

Both sides of Main St. from Farmington Rd. to Barton St.

Both sides of Farmington Rd. from Adams St. to W. Main St.

Both sides of Adams St. from Farmington Rd. to Daisy St.

According to Jackson police, vehicles parked in the area after 2 p.m. would’ve been towed from the street at the owner’s expense.

The area around Farmington Road and W. Main Street was closed at 3 p.m. for parade line up. The rest of the parade route was closed at about 4:10 p.m. for the “Merry Mile” Christmas run that followed the parade route. The route remained closed with the parade starting at 5 p.m.

Parking has been restored to normal and roads are back open.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.