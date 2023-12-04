First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

- It’s shaping up to be a cool, mostly dry start to the work week. In the short term, a low pressure area spinning just to our north is bringing clouds and even a few showers to the area early this morning. A little thunder has even been noted in northern sections! Looks like the best chance of rain will be mainly along and north of Route 13 in So. Illinois through about sunrise. Otherwise the bulk of the day will be mostly to partly cloudy, cooler and a bit breezy with highs of about 48 to 54. Another weak system will move through tonight with another band of clouds and maybe an isolated shower. Tuesday will be cool and breezy.

The remainder of the week should stay dry….with cool and dry conditions on Wednesday then a moderate warming trend on Thursday and Friday. By Friday winds and clouds will be increasing ahead of a stronger upper trough. Saturday is looking wet and potentially a bit stormy. Will have to monitor for the threat of a few thunderstorms ahead of a cold front on Saturday. At this point seeing no significant winter precip issues in our corner of the world.

