First Alert: Gloomy and breezy afternoon

(KFVS) - A minor weather system is moving through the Heartland this morning.

A few showers are possible, even a bit of thunder and lightning.

The best chance for any measurable rain will be along and north of Route 13 in southern Illinois.

This afternoon is looking gloomy, cooler and a bit breezy.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy, with winds out of the northwest and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another weak system will move through tonight, with another band of clouds and maybe an isolated shower.

Tuesday is also looking cool and breezy.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The remainder of the week should stay dry, with cool and dry conditions on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs around 60 degrees.

Winds and clouds will be also be increasing by Friday ahead of a cold front on Saturday.

Saturday is looking rainy and potentially a bit stormy.

We’ll continue to monitor for the threat of a few thunderstorms.

