Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Gloomy and breezy afternoon

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/4
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A minor weather system is moving through the Heartland this morning.

A few showers are possible, even a bit of thunder and lightning.

The best chance for any measurable rain will be along and north of Route 13 in southern Illinois.

This afternoon is looking gloomy, cooler and a bit breezy.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy, with winds out of the northwest and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another weak system will move through tonight, with another band of clouds and maybe an isolated shower.

Tuesday is also looking cool and breezy.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The remainder of the week should stay dry, with cool and dry conditions on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs around 60 degrees.

Winds and clouds will be also be increasing by Friday ahead of a cold front on Saturday.

Saturday is looking rainy and potentially a bit stormy.

We’ll continue to monitor for the threat of a few thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
18-year-old Jaylen Wynn (left) and 21-year-old Devan Horton (right) were arrested and charged...
2 men arrested after escaping Graves County Restricted Custody Complex
An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested in connection with weapon incident on SEMO campus

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain moves in overnight
It’s another foggy, overcast start to our day, but things may brighten up this afternoon.
First Alert: Cloudy morning but some sunshine, warmer temps this afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook