City of Clinton, Ky. to receive nearly $2M for water infrastructure improvements

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Clinton will receive nearly $2 million in federal funding to overhaul its aging wastewater infrastructure.

According to a release from Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office on Monday, December 4, $1,826,783 will fund relocating and upgrading the city’s only sewer lift station, which provides services to homes, nursing homes, local schools and businesses in Clinton.

“Without question, the City of Clinton is heavily dependent upon this lift station, which serves numerous residents, businesses, nursing homes, and schools,” Clinton Mayor John Kelly said in a release. “The entire Clinton community is incredibly pleased to see these federal funds go toward this critical component of our city’s infrastructure, and we’re grateful for Senator McConnell’s support in securing this much-needed grant.”

The federal grant was made possible through a Delta Regional Authority assistance program, funded by annual appropriations and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“For years, communities across my home state have dealt with aging water infrastructure, which can complicate life for thousands of Kentuckians and disrupt the many schools and businesses that rely on these structures. That’s why I was proud to join leaders in West Kentucky and advocate for this critical funding on behalf of the Clinton community,” Senator McConnell said in the release. “I’m pleased to see the bipartisan Infrastructure Law deliver wins for communities like Clinton, and I’ll continue to champion the infrastructure priorities of Kentuckians that need them most.”

The IIJA gives Kentucky billions of federal dollars over five years to improve the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports, broadband and more.

