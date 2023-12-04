Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of squealing tires and driving in circles at an intersection, then hitting several vehicles in Cape Girardeau.

Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

He is currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, an officer saw a vehicle squealing its tires and driving in circles at the intersection of Jefferson and Ellis.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away.

Police say the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson and Sprigg.

The chase continued and the officer found the vehicle near the 400 block of N. Frederick. Police say the vehicle hit two more vehicles and came to a rest on its side in a driveway.

The suspect, later identified as Reed, tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

