Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles

Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of squealing tires and driving in circles at an intersection, then hitting several vehicles in Cape Girardeau.

Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

He is currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, an officer saw a vehicle squealing its tires and driving in circles at the intersection of Jefferson and Ellis.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away.

Police say the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson and Sprigg.

The chase continued and the officer found the vehicle near the 400 block of N. Frederick. Police say the vehicle hit two more vehicles and came to a rest on its side in a driveway.

The suspect, later identified as Reed, tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
18-year-old Jaylen Wynn (left) and 21-year-old Devan Horton (right) were arrested and charged...
2 men arrested on escape charges
An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested in connection with weapon incident on SEMO campus

Latest News

Clifton T. Barner, 33, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance...
Paducah man accused of drug trafficking, fighting officers during his arrest
City leaders in Herrin, Ill. broke ground on Monday, Dec. 4 for a new station.
City leaders break ground for new Herrin fire station
Traffic was restored to the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge after crews...
Traffic restored on New U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge
Community leaders will celebrate the new city hall with a ribbon cutting and open house on...
Marion, Ill. leaders to hold ribbon cutting, open house for new city hall