Cape Girardeau Co. Collector’s Office warns of tax payments being returned by USPS

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office has been notified that some tax payments being mailed to the collector’s office are being returned to the taxpayers.

These payments, which were inside the return envelope that was included with the tax billing, are being returned to taxpayers, marked with ‘Return to Sender’, ‘Vacant’ and/or ‘Unable to Forward’.

Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau Co. Collector, says she’s received phone calls of residents stating their payments were returned to them.

Gholson urges taxpayers to be diligent about checking their returned envelopes.

“If you get your mail returned to you, please be sure to bring it in the office, try remailing it, something like that. We have drop boxes in Cape and Jackson or the offices are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Gholson said. “The address is good on the envelope. The Post Office has no idea what’s going on with it, but they’re checking into it.”

You can also make your payments online by paying a small fee.

Receipts are mailed back as the mail is processed.

Missouri property taxes are due by December 31.

If you have any questions, please contact the collector’s office by phone at (573) 243-4476, (573) 335-2606 or by email at collector@capecounty.us.

