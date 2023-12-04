Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau Co. Collector’s Office warns of tax payments being returned by USPS

Mail payments reportedly getting returned to senders.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office has been notified that some tax payments being mailed to the collector’s office are being returned to the taxpayers.

These payments, which were inside the return envelope that was included with the tax billing, are being returned to taxpayers, marked with ‘Return to Sender’, ‘Vacant’ and/or ‘Unable to Forward’.

Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau Co. Collector, says she’s received phone calls of residents stating their payments were returned to them.

Gholson urges taxpayers to be diligent about checking their returned envelopes.

“If you get your mail returned to you, please be sure to bring it in the office, try remailing it, something like that. We have drop boxes in Cape and Jackson or the offices are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Gholson said. “The address is good on the envelope. The Post Office has no idea what’s going on with it, but they’re checking into it.”

You can also make your payments online by paying a small fee.

Receipts are mailed back as the mail is processed.

Missouri property taxes are due by December 31.

If you have any questions, please contact the collector’s office by phone at (573) 243-4476, (573) 335-2606 or by email at collector@capecounty.us.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
18-year-old Jaylen Wynn (left) and 21-year-old Devan Horton (right) were arrested and charged...
2 men arrested on escape charges
An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested in connection with weapon incident on SEMO campus

Latest News

The Rise Community Market opened its doors back in June with a big ribbon cutting and a lot of...
Cairo grocery store faces challenges with customer shortage
Police recovered an AR-15-style pistol, SKS and an AK-47. Additionally, the officers seized...
15-year-old found with stolen firearms after burglary investigation
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
A $1.4 million grant is being awarded to Vienna High School, in cooperation with Laborers...
$1.4M grant awarded to Vienna High School to help students get into trades field