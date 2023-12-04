5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a convenience store and gas station in Kennett.

The shooting happened at The Store #2 around 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

One person was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to a hospital and later released.

According to a release from Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas D. Jain, 19-year-old Keonne Chaplin, of Malden, 25-year-old Herman Pounds, of Kennett, 31-year-old Tanya Summers, of Kennett, 35-year-old Eric Thomas, of Clarkton, and 40-year-old Jamison Taylor, of Kennett are facing a range of charges in connection with the shooting.

Chaplin is charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Pounds is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and tampering with physical evidence.

Both Chaplin and Pounds are in custody and being held in the Dunklin County Jail without bond.

The other three suspects, Summers, Thomas and Taylor, remain at large. Police originally named the three as persons of interest in the investigation.

Summers is charged with hindering prosecution.

Thomas is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Taylor is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone who has seen knows where Summers, Thomas and/or Taylor might be is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622 or their local law enforcement agency.

In a release on Monday, December 4, Jain stated that surveillance video at the store showed Chaplin shot from inside the store into the parking lot toward Taylor and Thomas.

Taylor and Thomas then reportedly returned fire toward Chaplin from outside the store in parking lot and continued to shooting at Chaplin as they left the store.

Jain said one of bullets Chaplin fired hit a victim.

According to court documents, Chaplin was shooting from behind a parked car at a gas pump when one of the bullets went through back glass of the cars and part of the bullet hit a passenger in the car in the head.

Police stated Chaplin, Pounds and the victim took off from the scene in the car and were later pulled over by officers. This is when Chaplin and Pounds were taken into custody.

During an interview with police, Chaplin reportedly told officers that the shooting began after a previous altercation with someone in the store. The two reportedly had heated words where verbal threats were made.

Police said Chaplin stated he “knew” there was going to be shots fired.

