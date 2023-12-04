Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run

Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin (bottom left) and Herman Pounds (bottom right) are facing a range of charges in connection with a shooting at The Store #2 in Kennett on Nov. 30.(Source: Kennett Police Department/Facebook & Dunklin County Jail)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a convenience store and gas station in Kennett.

The shooting happened at The Store #2 around 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

One person was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to a hospital and later released.

According to a release from Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas D. Jain, 19-year-old Keonne Chaplin, of Malden, 25-year-old Herman Pounds, of Kennett, 31-year-old Tanya Summers, of Kennett, 35-year-old Eric Thomas, of Clarkton, and 40-year-old Jamison Taylor, of Kennett are facing a range of charges in connection with the shooting.

Chaplin is charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Keonne D. Chaplin, 19 of Malden, is facing charges in connection with a shooting at The Store...
Keonne D. Chaplin, 19 of Malden, is facing charges in connection with a shooting at The Store #2 in Kennett on Thursday, Nov. 30.(Source: Dunklin County Jail)

Pounds is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and tampering with physical evidence.

Herman Pounds, 25 of Kennett, is facing charges in connection with a shooting at The Store #2...
Herman Pounds, 25 of Kennett, is facing charges in connection with a shooting at The Store #2 in Kennett on Thursday, Nov. 30.(Source: Dunklin County Jail)

Both Chaplin and Pounds are in custody and being held in the Dunklin County Jail without bond.

The other three suspects, Summers, Thomas and Taylor, remain at large. Police originally named the three as persons of interest in the investigation.

Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor were identified as persons of interest in an...
Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor were identified as persons of interest in an investigation related to a shooting incident in Kennett(Kennett Police Department)

Summers is charged with hindering prosecution.

Thomas is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Taylor is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone who has seen knows where Summers, Thomas and/or Taylor might be is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622 or their local law enforcement agency.

In a release on Monday, December 4, Jain stated that surveillance video at the store showed Chaplin shot from inside the store into the parking lot toward Taylor and Thomas.

Taylor and Thomas then reportedly returned fire toward Chaplin from outside the store in parking lot and continued to shooting at Chaplin as they left the store.

Jain said one of bullets Chaplin fired hit a victim.

According to court documents, Chaplin was shooting from behind a parked car at a gas pump when one of the bullets went through back glass of the cars and part of the bullet hit a passenger in the car in the head.

Police stated Chaplin, Pounds and the victim took off from the scene in the car and were later pulled over by officers. This is when Chaplin and Pounds were taken into custody.

During an interview with police, Chaplin reportedly told officers that the shooting began after a previous altercation with someone in the store. The two reportedly had heated words where verbal threats were made.

Police said Chaplin stated he “knew” there was going to be shots fired.

Police in Kennett invetsigate a shots fired incident at "The Store"
Police in Kennett invetsigate a shots fired incident at "The Store"(K8 News Viewer)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
18-year-old Jaylen Wynn (left) and 21-year-old Devan Horton (right) were arrested and charged...
2 men arrested on escape charges
An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested in connection with weapon incident on SEMO campus

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue,...
Traffic rerouted on Rte. 51 in Carbondale because of crash
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/4
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/4