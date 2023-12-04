15-year-old found with stolen firearms after burglary investigation

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A teen is facing charges after police found stolen firearms and ammunition in the 15-year-old’s possession.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, the juvenile was charged with possessing multiple stolen firearms on December 2. The officers were following up on a recent burglary.

Police say the guns were stolen from an individual on Wednesday, November 29 in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

They recovered an AR-15-style pistol, SKS and an AK-47. Additionally, the officers seized large capacity magazines containing over 60 rounds of ammunition.

The juvenile was ordered to be held in detention by Dyer County Juvenile Court pending a detention hearing.

