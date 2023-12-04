Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

15-year-old found with stolen firearms after burglary investigation

Police recovered an AR-15-style pistol, SKS and an AK-47. Additionally, the officers seized...
Police recovered an AR-15-style pistol, SKS and an AK-47. Additionally, the officers seized large capacity magazines containing over 60 rounds of ammunition.(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A teen is facing charges after police found stolen firearms and ammunition in the 15-year-old’s possession.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, the juvenile was charged with possessing multiple stolen firearms on December 2. The officers were following up on a recent burglary.

Police say the guns were stolen from an individual on Wednesday, November 29 in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

They recovered an AR-15-style pistol, SKS and an AK-47. Additionally, the officers seized large capacity magazines containing over 60 rounds of ammunition.

The juvenile was ordered to be held in detention by Dyer County Juvenile Court pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
18-year-old Jaylen Wynn (left) and 21-year-old Devan Horton (right) were arrested and charged...
2 men arrested on escape charges
An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested in connection with weapon incident on SEMO campus

Latest News

The Rise Community Market opened its doors back in June with a big ribbon cutting and a lot of...
Cairo grocery store faces challenges with customer shortage
The Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office has been notified that some tax payments being...
Cape Girardeau Co. Collector’s Office warns of tax payments being returned by USPS
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
A $1.4 million grant is being awarded to Vienna High School, in cooperation with Laborers...
$1.4M grant awarded to Vienna High School to help students get into trades field