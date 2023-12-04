$1.4M grant awarded to Vienna High School to help students get into trades field

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Trade jobs across the United States and here locally are in dire need of workers, according to one local laborer.

That’s why a $1.4 million grant is being awarded to Laborers Local 773 to help local southern Illinois high school students get into the field.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced more than $44 million in awards to provide career training and supportive services to help workers in these areas secure good jobs in stable, high-demand careers. $1.4 million of that investment is being directed to Vienna High School.

Vienna, in cooperation with Laborers’ Local 773 in Marion, Ill.; Illinois Laborers’ & Contractors Joint Apprenticeship & Training Program; and high schools in Cairo, Carbondale, Goreville, Herrin, Marion, and Johnston City plan to double the capacity of the cooperative high school program in southern Illinois.

The “triple credit” Laborers’ High School Construction Craft Preparation Program allows high school juniors and seniors to attend daily training at the Laborers’ Training Facility in Marion and complete their apprenticeship training and requirements while in high school.

At the same time, a partnership with Shawnee Community College allows for the students to accumulate college credit towards a degree in construction management while earning high school credit.

“As a kid, I always like to work with my hands and doing construction and trying to figure out problems that need to be solved and it’s just something that I like to do is working,” said Henry Chrostoski, senior at Johnston City High School.

Chrostoski has wanted to work in the trades field for as long as he can remember.

He’s one of fewer than 10 kids taking part in the program.

“It goes all the way from concrete, blueprint reading and making, goes to scaffolding too, so anything you can think of with building buildings. It’s fun,” said Chrostowski.

Students from the various southern Illinois high schools involved are taking these lessons, hopefully into the workforce.

And Vienna Senior Caleb Daniels said it’s a great opportunity for his future.

“It’s actually really important,” he said. “It sets you up for after high school. Instead of thinking about just now, thinking about after high school. Really good job career with health benefits and everything.”

$1.4 million in grant funding will not only enhance the existing program, but also provide new state-of-the-art equipment, updated curriculum, supplies, facilities and technology for the students. This investment is expected to contribute to the growth and development of the region by adding to the development of a skilled workforce.

“We’re in dire need for workers,” Joe Davis, site manager for the Marion training facility, said.

Davis noticed the importance of getting high school students involved early.

“Not every student is going to go to college. And we have people leaving the area, this will help keep them in the area and how many people at 18 years old can get a job making over $30 an hour,” he said.

As for Daniels, he’s happy he’s taken this opportunity.

“I think it’s amazing. I think we should have more people here. Our class has seven or eight kids, it’s pretty small but if you add more people out here, more people are going to join the workforce and help out our country,” he added.

According to Davis, they are looking to expand this program to other schools across southern Illinois.

