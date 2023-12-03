Heartland Votes
Woman arrested for unlawful use of weapon on SEMO campus

According to SEMO DPS, an arrest has been made in relation to an incident that happened at Merick Hall
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An arrest has been made following the investigation of an incident reported at Merick Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

On November 30, SEMO‘s Department of Public Safety received a report at 7:50 p.m. from a Merick Hall resident that a woman had come to their dorm room door looking for another person with whom she wanted to fight. The resident told officers they saw the handgrip of a weapon on the woman.

According to an update from SEMO, an investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau. An arrest warrant was issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney for unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanors of fourth degree assault and peace disturbance.

The investigation revealed it was an intimate relationship incident and the parties were known to each other. A $50,000 cash only bond was set.

