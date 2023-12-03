Woman arrested for unlawful use of weapon on SEMO campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An arrest has been made following the investigation of an incident reported at Merick Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

On November 30, SEMO‘s Department of Public Safety received a report at 7:50 p.m. from a Merick Hall resident that a woman had come to their dorm room door looking for another person with whom she wanted to fight. The resident told officers they saw the handgrip of a weapon on the woman.

According to an update from SEMO, an investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau. An arrest warrant was issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney for unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanors of fourth degree assault and peace disturbance.

The investigation revealed it was an intimate relationship incident and the parties were known to each other. A $50,000 cash only bond was set.

