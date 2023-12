LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The University of Kentucky Football team will play against Clemson University in the Gator Bowl.

The Gator Bowl takes place on December 29 at 11:00 a.m. in Jacksonville, Florida.

This game matches the 7-5 Wildcats from the SEC against the 8-4 Tigers from the ACC.

