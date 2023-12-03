Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SIU Football falls in Overtime in FCS Playoffs to Idaho

SIU loses in overtime in FCS Playoffs to Idaho
SIU loses in overtime in FCS Playoffs to Idaho(Source: Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho. (KFVS) - The SIU Football team lost in overtime in a game that ended after midnight on Sunday, September 3 while on the road in the FCS Playoffs. The Salukis lost 20-17 to Idaho on a game winning Vandals Field Goal.

Salukis kicker Jake Baumgarte had a chance to win it at the end of the regulation but his kick was blocked.

Southern Illinois running back Ro Elliott ran for two touchdowns in the loss.

SIU finishes the season with an 8-5 record.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
New charges against woman accused of running over man outside Cape Girardeau private club
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/2/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/2/23
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 12/2
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 12/2
The Notre Dame Girls Basketball team won the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament...
High School Basketball Tournament Championship scores
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/1/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/1/23