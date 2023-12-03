SIU Football falls in Overtime in FCS Playoffs to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho. (KFVS) - The SIU Football team lost in overtime in a game that ended after midnight on Sunday, September 3 while on the road in the FCS Playoffs. The Salukis lost 20-17 to Idaho on a game winning Vandals Field Goal.

Salukis kicker Jake Baumgarte had a chance to win it at the end of the regulation but his kick was blocked.

Southern Illinois running back Ro Elliott ran for two touchdowns in the loss.

SIU finishes the season with an 8-5 record.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.