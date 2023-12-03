Rain moves in overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -This evening looks very calm with mostly clear skies heading into the overnight hours. However, we will start to see more cloud coverage moving in later tonight, and with rain moving in during the overnight hours, mostly in southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri. For Monday morning, northern counties in southern Illinois can still expect rain to start the day. Southern counties across the Heartland will be seeing drier, but windier conditions. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 40s by the afternoon. We will see much drier conditions throughout the rest of the work week.

Temperatures throughout the week will be mostly above average with temperatures near the 60s. As we head into the next weekend, we are tracking chances for more showers. There’s a chance for storms Friday night heading into Saturday morning, with mostly rain for the rest of the weekend.

