‘No one deserves this’: 2 women say they were drugged by bartender at establishment

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) – Two women in Texas said they were drugged by a bartender.

The disturbing incident has even led to a lawsuit.

It was meant to be a fun girls’ night out for childhood friends Nakia Robertson and Breyanna Knox.

They were drinking at Harlow’s in Dallas when they said something didn’t feel right.

“I knew after my second shot that I didn’t feel right. And I expressed it to her (Knox) as soon as I took it I said, I’m... I’m not feeling right. I feel like I’m drunk already. Like something’s not right,” Robertson said.

Dallas police are now involved in investigating the event.

Looking back, the two women said they now find it odd that the bartender resisted allowing them to pay.

“And he was just like either walking off or, like, not acting as if he did not care. Another red flag for me was the fact that he took a shot with us while being on the clock and he kept the shots coming,” Knox said.

The two managed to call their friends and were able to get out of the bar.

“And I was on the ground, sitting in the rain on the ground. And after that, I don’t remember anything,” Robertson said.

In the chaos of the events, Robertson’s keys went missing. Later, Knox said she received a text message from a man who identified himself as the head of security at the bar.

In the text message, he offers to get her an “Uber to his crib until we figure it out.”

Knox said she found the message to be “very odd,” and the two went back to Harlow’s to talk to management.

The women said they received a promise that they would be contacted, but this has not yet happened.

They then went to the hospital, where a drug screening confirmed there was amphetamine in Knox’s blood.

“I was angry. I was angry. I was heartbroken because if you go out for a simple girls’ night and only anticipate to be gone for a few hours, having a few drinks with your best friend, you don’t expect to wake up a few hours later, the same day in going to the hospital and finding out that you have amphetamine in your system,” she said.

The two said they still feel unsafe as they process the events.

“I still feel very scared. I feel panicky and emotional. Today, I went to the gas station to pump gas and I cried,” Robertson said.

Knox and Robertson shared what happened with friends and family and were encouraged to go public to warn others.

They said they were contacted by plenty of others who said they were also victims.

“My DMS are flooded with other victims, like similar, you know, situations that happened to them at the same exact establishment,” Knox said. “They’re like, ‘The same thing happened to me, I thought I was crazy, which is why I didn’t report it.’”

With the additional reports in hand, Knox and Robertson want to make sure it does not happen again to anyone else.

“No. No one. No one. No one deserves this,” Knox said.

On social media, the establishment said it would help law enforcement’s investigation and that it is fully committed to finding out the truth about what happened that night.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.