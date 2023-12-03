MoDOT worker recovering after runaway tire hits him on Highway 13

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Department of Transportation worker is recovering after he was hit by a runaway tire while working on Highway 13 near Bolivar.

Jacob Detherage did walk away with some pretty serious injuries. He says he has no memory of the accident, but we’re told by his wife that it happened when a truck pulling a trailer lost one of its tires at 70 miles per hour it then hit Jacob’s leg.

“I didn’t know if the trip to the hospital was a time to say goodbye trip,” said Jacob’s wife Cortney Detherage.

Through a jaw wired shut, Jacob told us it gave him a concussion, shattered his femur, broke his ribs, and nearly ended his life.

“So grateful now,” said Cortney. “Not knowing was hard. We have three young children; their ages are six, five, and one and a half. And it was it was hard.”

Even harder knowing that on Mother’s Day, they were involved in a deadly accident on the same highway.

“We are lucky to be alive,” said Cortney. “And he pulled out in front of us trying to cross all of like the 13 using the median and trying to get across as fast as he could. And he didn’t make it.”

Now here they are again, in the hospital after an accident on the same highway. Jacob says it makes you think about what you have and what you could lose.

“You can’t stop everything from happening,” said Detherage. “You just physically can’t. But yeah, it just really puts life into perspective. That is, you never know what’s coming around the corner next, and I mean, oh no, you can never be too cautious.”

Many would look at the string of bad luck as a bad sign, but for Courtney, she looks at it in a different way.

“I really do feel like God has a plan for our family,” said Cortney. “And we had a lot of elders from the church show up with a, like, one main scripture. And it was Romans 828. And it goes on for like, something good. It’s for the good. So we’re hoping 2024 is good for us. We’re ready for something good.”

Jacob got out of the ICU Friday night, and if you could believe it, they still haven’t found that tire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.