COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri Football team will face Big Ten Runner up, Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

The game is scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas around 7:00 p.m. on December 29.

Mizzou is ranked 9th with a 10-2 record and Ohio State is ranked 7th with an 11-1 record.

