Light showers overnight, drier Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Showers continue to move throughout SEMO and parts of southern Illinois into the overnight hours, and some places could see fog development once again. However, by Sunday morning, conditions become much drier and a bit breezy. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s, low 40s, and warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon. We will also see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. By the evening, we will start to see cloud development in the westernmost counties, and rain will move into the Heartland overnight, leaving a majority of the area in for a rainy start to the work week.

Temperatures during the beginning of the week will be in the mid to low 50s, with less cloud coverage as the week continues. It will also be pretty windy throughout the week. By Thursday, temperatures warm up to the 60s, and we are tracking a chance for thunderstorms by next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.