Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

IDNR monitoring mine retention pond in Williamson County

Mach Mining Company and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring Pond Creek...
Mach Mining Company and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring Pond Creek Mine in Williamson County, Ill.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Mach Mining Company and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring Pond Creek Mine in Williamson County, Ill.

According to IDNR Communications Director Jayette Bolinski, the mine company notified IDNR’s Office of Mines and Minerals this past week of a potential for a slope slide at the Pond Creek Mine retention pond.

Bolinski says the company also notified area residents and offered to put them up in a hotel, should they feel unsafe.

Mach Mining has equipment on site to reinforce the pond wall and prevent further issues.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Livingston County Sheriff’s units were able to identify the subject as 43-year-old Jason M....
Paducah man charged with attempted burglary
The Notre Dame Girls Basketball team won the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament...
High School Basketball Tournament Championship scores
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies

Latest News

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Authorities seeking community’s help in search of wanted man in western Ky.
The Cape Job Center and Southeast Missouri State University will be holding a drive-thru...
Cape Job Center, Southeast Mo. State University hosting drive-thru hiring event
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon