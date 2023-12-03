IDNR monitoring mine retention pond in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Mach Mining Company and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring Pond Creek Mine in Williamson County, Ill.

According to IDNR Communications Director Jayette Bolinski, the mine company notified IDNR’s Office of Mines and Minerals this past week of a potential for a slope slide at the Pond Creek Mine retention pond.

Bolinski says the company also notified area residents and offered to put them up in a hotel, should they feel unsafe.

Mach Mining has equipment on site to reinforce the pond wall and prevent further issues.

