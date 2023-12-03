Heartland Votes
Food drive held at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau

In Cape Girardeau at the Osage center, hundreds of volunteers package food to be donated for those in need
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Held on Saturday, December 2, this not only gives a chance to give back but an opportunity to bring the community closer together.

Kristen Howard, one of the organizers of the event, said she enjoys seeing everyone come together at the food drive.

“Love our volunteers, that’s actually one of the reasons I actually do by job, feeding kids is kind of just the icing on the cake. Again I love seeing communities coming together in a space again. Like I mentioned there is division in the world but events like this brings the opportunity for those divisions to fade away,” said Howard.

The food drive will be continuing through Sunday, December 3.

