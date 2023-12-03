First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Looking for more sunshine today.....but more clouds arrive tonight and Monday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After getting socked in with low clouds on Saturday, we’re hoping for more sunshine today. Again this morning, however, we’ve got overcast skies and some areas of dense fog, especially in the Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee. As a weak weather system pushes to our east today, a southwest breeze should start to dry things out and morning clouds and fog should give way to mainly sunny skies. It will still be cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another weak wx system will push through tonight, however, bringing more clouds and even a few more rain showers. The best chance of measurable rain tonight looks to be in northern sections of SE MO and S IL, with less chance of rain to the south.

The week ahead looks to be mainly dry. The first few days of the week will be chilly and a bit breezy thanks to northwest flow aloft. By the second half of the week, ridging aloft and a southwest breeze will bring a modest warming trend, with highs back near 60 by Friday. Currently the next chance of significant rain and maybe even a thunderstorm looks to be Friday night into Saturday or Saturday night….though the timing on this system has been fluctuating, so stay tuned.

