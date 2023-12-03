First Alert: Cloudy morning but some sunshine, warmer temps this afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s another foggy, overcast start to our day, but things may brighten up this afternoon.

We are seeing more foggy conditions this morning with gray, cloudy skies, however some sunshine is expected to peek through this afternoon, along with slightly warmer temperatures.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says a weak weather system will push to the east, bringing a southwest breeze that should start to dry things out. Morning clouds and fog should give way to mostly sunny skies.

Temps will still be cool, but highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Your First Alert weather team is tracking another weak system pushing through the Heartland tonight. This system will bring more clouds and some more rain showers. Our northern counties in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois will receive the most rainfall.

Looking ahead to your work week, conditions are looking to be mostly dry.

The first half of the week will be chilly and breezy. However, by the end of the week, expect a warming trend, with highs in the near 60s by Friday.

