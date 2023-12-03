Heartland Votes
Family of girl, 8, with terminal illness vows to ‘live a lifetime’ in a short time

By WTVR via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WTVR) - The family of a Virginia girl with a terminal disease that causes dementia is vowing not to give up as they share her story to raise awareness and inspire other families.

Disney songs transport 8-year-old Abby Alvey to another world, one where she can feel free from a terminal diagnosis of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C. The rare disease causes neurological symptoms, including dementia.

“It’s just the most disgusting, horrible thing you could ever imagine. The child starts losing the ability to walk, talk, speak and eat,” said Abby’s father, Garland Alvey.

Since NPC is so rare, the Alvey family faced a long road to even getting Abby diagnosed. Her father says she began bruising and her liver and spleen were swelling at just a couple months old. At age 3, she lost her balance, and her speech changed.

Abby was diagnosed with NPC on her 4th birthday. Only about 500 cases of the metabolic disease have been diagnosed worldwide, according to the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation.

Abby’s father says there is no approved cure or treatment.

“Essentially, she should not be able to make it to high school. No matter what we do, we can’t stop that progression,” Alvey said. “You go through a very dark phase of ‘how are we going to handle this.’”

The family has focused on finding normalcy and ways to maximize Abby’s life experiences. The 8-year-old goes to school, dances and loves arts and crafts.

“Tomorrow is never promised today to anyone. You just kinda make the best of your life, except in our case, we really know tomorrow is not promised today,” her father said.

The family also created a superhero character to help Abby understand the fight she is facing.

“She’s Abby Strong, and she is fighting for all of her NPC buddies. Go and do as much as we possibly can and live a lifetime within a short amount of time,” Alvey said.

The family hopes their next adventure will take Abby to Disney World, so she’ll be able to live life to the fullest and let go. They have created a GoFundMe to raise money for the trip and future medical expenses.

“She deserves a chance just like everyone else to do the things we all do and sometimes take for granted. We are not going to just hide and give up,” Alvey said.

The Alvey family hopes Abby’s story will encourage genetic testing and the screening of rare diseases for newborns. They also believe it is critical to improve access to funding for kids whose diseases lead to dementia.

