Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Christmas Parade held in Gideon

Creativity and holiday spirit is being sprinkled back into the community of Gideon
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Creativity and holiday spirit is being sprinkled back into the community of Gideon.

On December 2, the community had their first ever Christmas Parade and Santa Meet and Greet.

Donna Gales, the director of the Gideon Art Center, said that it is never too late to give back to your community.

“I thought at my age, you know what can I do but I learned that one little thing someone else can attach to it and then somebody else can attach to it and it becomes what it has become,” said Gales. “Not one person can do it, it takes a community and this community is changing.”

The organizers hope to make this an annual event for the town of Gideon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
New charges against woman accused of running over man outside Cape Girardeau private club
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Creativity and holiday spirit is being sprinkled back into the community of Gideon
Gideon Parade
The 6th annual Sikeston Parade of Lights begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 1.
6th annual Sikeston Parade of Lights held on Dec. 1
In Cape Girardeau at the Osage center, hundreds of volunteers package food to be donated for...
Food drive held at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau
An arrest warrant was issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney for unlawful...
Woman arrested for unlawful use of weapon on SEMO campus