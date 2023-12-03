Christmas Parade held in Gideon

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Creativity and holiday spirit is being sprinkled back into the community of Gideon.

On December 2, the community had their first ever Christmas Parade and Santa Meet and Greet.

Donna Gales, the director of the Gideon Art Center, said that it is never too late to give back to your community.

“I thought at my age, you know what can I do but I learned that one little thing someone else can attach to it and then somebody else can attach to it and it becomes what it has become,” said Gales. “Not one person can do it, it takes a community and this community is changing.”

The organizers hope to make this an annual event for the town of Gideon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.