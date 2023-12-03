Cape Job Center, Southeast Mo. State University hosting drive-thru hiring event

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Job Center and Southeast Missouri State University will be holding a drive-thru hiring event in Sikeston, Mo. today.

This event will take place on Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. at Southeast’s campus at 2401 N. Main Street in Sikeston.

Debra Thompson, a spokesperson for the event says this is a great opportunity for all jobseekers who are looking to secure a career with a local employer in the southeast region.

The group will be distributing bags filled with flyers from more than 50 employers.

