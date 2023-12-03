Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Job Center, Southeast Mo. State University hosting drive-thru hiring event

The Cape Job Center and Southeast Missouri State University will be holding a drive-thru...
The Cape Job Center and Southeast Missouri State University will be holding a drive-thru hiring event in Sikeston, Mo. today. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Job Center and Southeast Missouri State University will be holding a drive-thru hiring event in Sikeston, Mo. today.

This event will take place on Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. at Southeast’s campus at 2401 N. Main Street in Sikeston.

Debra Thompson, a spokesperson for the event says this is a great opportunity for all jobseekers who are looking to secure a career with a local employer in the southeast region.  

The group will be distributing bags filled with flyers from more than 50 employers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Livingston County Sheriff’s units were able to identify the subject as 43-year-old Jason M....
Paducah man charged with attempted burglary
The Notre Dame Girls Basketball team won the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament...
High School Basketball Tournament Championship scores
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies

Latest News

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Authorities seeking community’s help in search of wanted man in western Ky.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
Mach Mining Company and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring Pond Creek...
IDNR monitoring mine retention pond in Williamson County
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon