Authorities seeking community’s help in search of wanted man in western Ky.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who led authorities on a chase on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mitchell Peek was involved in a pursuit in Crittenden Co. on December 1. He fled from the sheriff’s department, leading to a pursuit into Livingston County, where he lost control of the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was driving. Peek then fled on foot but was not apprehended.

Peek has multiple outstanding felony warrants for his arrest from multiple counties. He has fled from law enforcement multiple times in the past.

The sheriff’s office describes Peek as a white male with reddish brown hair. He is six feet tall.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell Peek is asked to contact Marion Dispatch at (270) 965-3500 or the sheriff’s office at (270) 965-3400.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.