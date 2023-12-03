Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Authorities seeking community’s help in search of wanted man in western Ky.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who led authorities on a chase on Friday.(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who led authorities on a chase on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mitchell Peek was involved in a pursuit in Crittenden Co. on December 1. He fled from the sheriff’s department, leading to a pursuit into Livingston County, where he lost control of the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was driving. Peek then fled on foot but was not apprehended.

Peek has multiple outstanding felony warrants for his arrest from multiple counties. He has fled from law enforcement multiple times in the past.

The sheriff’s office describes Peek as a white male with reddish brown hair. He is six feet tall.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell Peek is asked to contact Marion Dispatch at (270) 965-3500 or the sheriff’s office at (270) 965-3400.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Livingston County Sheriff’s units were able to identify the subject as 43-year-old Jason M....
Paducah man charged with attempted burglary
The Notre Dame Girls Basketball team won the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament...
High School Basketball Tournament Championship scores
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies

Latest News

An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested for unlawful use of weapon on SEMO campus
The Cape Job Center and Southeast Missouri State University will be holding a drive-thru...
Cape Job Center, Southeast Mo. State University hosting drive-thru hiring event
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
Mach Mining Company and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring Pond Creek...
IDNR monitoring mine retention pond in Williamson County