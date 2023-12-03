Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County

Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler County, Missouri.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler County, Missouri.

According to the Mo. State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on December 2, just one mile north of Brosley, Mo.

Driver Tyler R. Cowan of Brosley and passenger Joshua B. Sullivan of Poplar Bluff, Mo., both 22 years old, were travelling eastbound in a 2023 Can-Am Maverick on County Road 629.

MSHP says the vehicle began to skid and slide, before it overturned.

Cowan was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Sullivan was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. via ambulance.

MSHP says neither person was wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Livingston County Sheriff’s units were able to identify the subject as 43-year-old Jason M....
Paducah man charged with attempted burglary
The Notre Dame Girls Basketball team won the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament...
High School Basketball Tournament Championship scores
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
Suspect charged in triple shooting in Ste. Genevieve
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies

Latest News

An investigation by SEMO DPS identified 31-year-old Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau as...
Woman arrested for unlawful use of weapon on SEMO campus
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Authorities seeking community’s help in search of wanted man in western Ky.
The Cape Job Center and Southeast Missouri State University will be holding a drive-thru...
Cape Job Center, Southeast Mo. State University hosting drive-thru hiring event
Mach Mining Company and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring Pond Creek...
IDNR monitoring mine retention pond in Williamson County