2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler County, Missouri.

According to the Mo. State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on December 2, just one mile north of Brosley, Mo.

Driver Tyler R. Cowan of Brosley and passenger Joshua B. Sullivan of Poplar Bluff, Mo., both 22 years old, were travelling eastbound in a 2023 Can-Am Maverick on County Road 629.

MSHP says the vehicle began to skid and slide, before it overturned.

Cowan was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Sullivan was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. via ambulance.

MSHP says neither person was wearing a safety device.

