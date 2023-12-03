Heartland Votes
2 men arrested after escaping Graves County Restricted Custody Complex

18-year-old Jaylen Wynn (left) and 21-year-old Devan Horton (right) were arrested and charged with second-degree escape. Horton was also charged with second-degree fleeing and evading and third-degree criminal trespassing.(McCracken County Jail)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department arrested two men from Cincinnati who escaped from the Graves County Restricted Custody Complex sometime around midnight.

According to Nathan Kent with the police dept., shortly after the men escaped, officers were called to the Plaza Apartments in Mayfield, Kentucky. It was reported that two men were knocking on apartment doors, trying to gain access to a phone.

18-year-old Jaylen Wynn and 21-year-old Devan Horton were arrested and charged with second-degree escape. Horton was also charged with second-degree fleeing and evading and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Both men were lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

