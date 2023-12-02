Traffic stop in March leads to drug arrest on Friday

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Puryear, Tennessee was arrested on Friday after a traffic stop that happened earlier this year.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, authorities stopped a vehicle on New Providence Road in March. The driver, 37-year-old Albert J. Thompson, was found with drugs in his possession.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Friday, December 1, Thompson was found in Murray, Kentucky. He was arrested and taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Center for charges of no registration plates, failure for non-owner to maintain insurance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.

