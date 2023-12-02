Heartland Votes
Three Rivers College partners with Central Methodist University in Nursing agreement

By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A recent partnership between Three Rivers College and Central Methodist University will help nursing students gain valuable experience towards their careers.

According to spokesperson Scott Borkgren, the two institutions recently signed an Articulation Agreement that outlines a seamless transfer for Three Rivers’ associate degree in nursing to Central Methodist’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The agreement was signed by TRCC President Dr. Wesley Payne and CMU Provost Dr. Rita Gulstad on October 27.

“This gives Three Rivers an additional pathway for our students to seek higher education without the loss of any credit, and at a reasonable price,” Payne said.

Gulstad explains that students can now work in their field while they’re working on their degree.

“There will be no loss of credits and it will be just like two-plus-two,” Gulstad said. “The students will be able to work while they’re working on their bachelor’s degree, earn a living, and go straight into the workforce.”

According to a release from Borkgren, the purpose of the nursing program at Three Rivers is to prepare students to achieve an Associate of Applied Science degree, to apply for licensure by examination as a registered nurse and to use the nursing process in providing safe and effective nursing care for clients in structured primary or secondary care settings.

Both general education and nursing education courses are included in the program of study; clinical laboratory experiences are planned in local healthcare facilities under the direct guidance of the Nursing faculty. Students enrolled in the nursing program have the same privileges and responsibilities accorded all students at Three Rivers, according to the release.

The Registered Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at CMU prepares qualified students to provide a higher level of nursing care that benefits communities, families and individuals of all ages. This online program is designed for students who have already acquired an RN license and builds an advanced skill set that sets them up for professional success.

For more information, contact Karen Lovette by phone at (573) 840-9010 or email at klovette@centralmethodist.edu.

