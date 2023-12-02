Heartland Votes
Paducah man charged with attempted burglary

Livingston County Sheriff’s units were able to identify the subject as 43-year-old Jason M. Holleman of Paducah, prompting a statewide bulletin(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man received multiple charges in multiple counties, including attempted burglary.

Around 3:48 a.m. on December 1, units with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Complex Drive in Grand River due to a glass break alarm that had been activated at the Exit 31 Minit Mart. Simultaneously, a disturbance call was received from the night at Motel 6 in the same area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, units noticed the rear glass customer door of the Minit Mart had been broken and one single bullet hole was located at the bottom of a display shelf just inside the door. A spent 9MM casing was located outside the building with other evidence.

Investigating units received video from the Minit Mart’s CCTV, providing clear video of an unknown suspect in a maroon minivan with a Kentucky license plate. The subject approached the glass door of the Minit Mart with a handgun drawn before kicking at the door, then firing one round towards the door, striking the glass. The subject returned to his vehicle, then drove to Motel 6 located in the rear of Minit Mart where a second disturbance occurred.

Livingston County Sheriff’s units were able to identify the subject as 43-year-old Jason M. Holleman of Paducah, prompting a statewide bulletin. Holleman was quickly apprehended by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office where he was taken into custody for a third incident.

No one was reported injured during the disturbances. Holleman received charges in McCracken, Livingston, and Christian Counties, including 3rd degree attempted burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

