Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

New Concord, Ky. man arrested following drug investigation

A drug investigation this summer has led to the arrest of a New Concord, Kentucky man.
A drug investigation this summer has led to the arrest of a New Concord, Kentucky man.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CONCORD, Ky. (KFVS) - A drug investigation this summer has led to the arrest of a New Concord, Kentucky man.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation happened in July. Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in New Concord. Illicit drugs, and what is believed to be a counterfeit $100 bill were found in the home.

An arrest warrant was then issued for 41-year-old Allen R. Erwin.

He was arrested on Friday, December 1 around 5 p.m. in New Concord and taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Center.

Erwin is facing several charges including cultivating marijuana less than 5 plants - first offense (Class A misdemeanor), first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense - methamphetamine (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (Class C felony) .

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the Missouri Department of Conservation, this large whitetail buck with a unique...
MDC asking for help with poaching investigation involving buck with “unique rack”
Cynthia Perry, 45, Frohna, was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault in the second...
New charges against woman accused of running over man outside Cape Girardeau private club
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Detectives process a shooting scene on Market Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Three people shot in downtown Ste. Genevieve in domestic incident, police say
Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two...
11 special needs students, 2 firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance and bus collide

Latest News

A man from Puryear, Tennessee was arrested on Friday after a traffic stop that happened...
Traffic stop in March leads to drug arrest on Friday
A recent partnership between Three Rivers College and Central Methodist University will help...
Three Rivers College partners with Central Methodist University in Nursing agreement
Cape Anime Con will be held at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau on March 9 - 10,...
Cape Anime Con to be held March 9-10
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting