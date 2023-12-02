New Concord, Ky. man arrested following drug investigation

NEW CONCORD, Ky. (KFVS) - A drug investigation this summer has led to the arrest of a New Concord, Kentucky man.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation happened in July. Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in New Concord. Illicit drugs, and what is believed to be a counterfeit $100 bill were found in the home.

An arrest warrant was then issued for 41-year-old Allen R. Erwin.

He was arrested on Friday, December 1 around 5 p.m. in New Concord and taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Center.

Erwin is facing several charges including cultivating marijuana less than 5 plants - first offense (Class A misdemeanor), first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense - methamphetamine (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (Class C felony) .

